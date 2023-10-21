Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s ‘attempts at forced displacement’ of Gazans

Saudi Arabia rejects “attempts at forced displacement” of the people of Gaza by Israel, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday at the Cairo Peace summit.



The top Saudi diplomat said the “tragic events” in Palestine require “immediate action” toward reaching a ceasefire.



“Military escalation in Gaza must immediately stop,” he added at the summit that convened to discuss the conflict in Gaza.



The FM also reiterated the Kingdom’s complete rejection of any party’s violation of humanitarian law, and called on the international community to obligate Israel to adhere to international law.



“We [also] call for immediately opening safe passages to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Prince Faisal said, adding that the Kingdom “stands with the Palestinian people to attain their rights.”



The summit is being held in Egypt as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas’ attack that killed 1,400 people.



More than 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s counteroffensive, according to Gaza’s health ministry, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

