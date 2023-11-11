MBS meets Iran’s Raisi on sidelines of joint Arab-Islamic summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Saturday with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The meeting is the two leaders’ first since the two countries restored ties in March under a deal brokered by China.

The Crown Prince also separately met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the report added.

The leaders had landed in Saudi Arabia to attend an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict.

