Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on November 11, 2023, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meeting with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Riyadh. (AFP)
This handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on November 11, 2023, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meeting with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Riyadh. (AFP)

MBS meets Iran’s Raisi on sidelines of joint Arab-Islamic summit

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Saturday with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The meeting is the two leaders’ first since the two countries restored ties in March under a deal brokered by China.

The Crown Prince also separately met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the report added.

The leaders had landed in Saudi Arabia to attend an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict.

Read more:

Arab-Islamic summit: MBS says Israel responsible for ‘crimes’ against Gaza civilians

Operations suspended at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza after running out of fuel: Ministry

Israel revises down death toll from October 7 Hamas attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size