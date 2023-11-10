Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A dense cloud of smoke from the bombing of the Gaza Strip invades the Israeli border city of Ashkelon on the night of October 27, 2023 as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. (AFP)
A dense cloud of smoke from the bombing of the Gaza Strip invades the Israeli border city of Ashkelon on the night of October 27, 2023 as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel revises down death toll from October 7 Hamas attack

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel on Friday revised down the death toll from last month’s Hamas attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to 1,200, according to a foreign ministry spokesman.

“This is the updated number. It is due to the fact that there were lot of corpses that were not identified and now we think those belong to terrorists ... not Israeli casualties,” ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel previously said Hamas fighters who poured across the heavily militarized border on October 7 killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

But in an unrelated statement on Friday that was critical of the UN’s cultural agency UNESCO, Haiat said Hamas murdered “about 1,200 people.”

Haiat separately confirmed the new toll in a statement to AFP.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Over 11,000 people have since been killed in retaliatory strikes in Gaza by Israel, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

With AFP

Read more:

Evacuations from Gaza into Egypt suspended on Friday

Palestinian envoy criticizes West for stance on Gaza, calls for more support

Blinken says ‘far too many’ Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size