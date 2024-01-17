The Rig: Saudi developer announces plan for off-shore oil rig-style adventure hub

A Saudi wealth-fund backed tourism project titled ‘The Rig’ will be home to an off-shore entertainment hub that will be designed after an oil platform.

Located 40 kilometers from Saudi Arabia’s eastern province, the project is being developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC) which unveiled a masterplan on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Oil Park Development Company (OPDC) is a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The development, which is near the Al-Juraid Island and the Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf, is being advertised as an adventure tourist destination in a nod to Saudi Arabia’s “rich oil and gas heritage,” according to a statement.

The project will span over 300,000 square meters and hopes to attract 900,000 annual visitors by 2032.

It will feature three hotels with 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, an extreme sports and adventure park, a marina, and helipads. It will offer various experiences including water activities like a diving center, an amusement park, splash park, an e-sports center, a theatre, and a multipurpose arena.

“The Rig is expected to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, appealing to a wide range of domestic, regional, and international audiences, including adrenaline seekers, explorers, balanced holiday makers, and relaxation seekers,” CEO of The Rig, Raed Bakhrji, said.

He added that the latest attraction takes inspiration from offshore oil platforms, “celebrating Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas legacy, and creating an exceptional and unique experience that makes it a must-visit destination.”

Read more:

Sports icon Rafael Nadal named as Saudi Tennis Federation’s new ambassador

Mohammed bin Salman Stadium: Saudi Arabia announces new 45,000 seat venue in Qiddiya

Norlana: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM latest active lifestyle community