Israel to blame for Gaza situation, not Jewish people: Muslim World League Sec. Gen.

One of the world’s most influential Muslim leaders says the blame for the situation in Gaza lies with the Israeli government - not Jewish people.

“I’d like to point out that the Israeli government is to blame for the situation in Gaza, and not the Jews who object to the current massacre,” Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, said during an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan Show. “It’s extremely important to differentiate between the actions of Israel’s current government and Jews as a religion or followers of a religion.”

Al-Issa has become a renowned voice for moderation and cooperation within Islam and beyond - building bridges with faith leaders and governments across the globe.

During the wide-ranging interview, Al-Issa also said the massacre of women and children was heartbreaking and unacceptable.

“We’ve seen the heartbreaking situation in Gaza and the extremely painful situation that happened on October 7. We have to be fair here. The reaction and mass revenge and killing women and children is heartbreaking and unacceptable under any pretext whatsoever,” Al-Issa added.

He also represents a key figure in providing spiritual guidance for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 - Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s program designed to modernize the Kingdom by the end of the decade.

As Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Al-Issa has traveled the world, sharing his vision with evangelist leaders in the US and empathizing with Jewish faith leaders at the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz.

Last month, he hosted Muslim leaders in the holy city of Mecca, during a groundbreaking event where he helped build even more bridges between different Islamic sects and schools of thought.

