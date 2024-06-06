Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha dates

1 min read

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the sighting of the Dhul-Hijja crescent, signaling the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijja, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. With the crescent’s sighting, Eid Al-Adha will be observed on June 16.

Arafat Day, which precedes the major Muslim holiday, will fall a day prior on June 15.

The Kingdom’s Supreme Court issued a statement on Wednesday, calling on residents to sight the moon on the evening of June 6 (Dhu al-Qi’dah 29, 1445 AH).

During Eid al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, Muslims pray together, engage in charity work and sacrifice an animal, usually sheep.

Hajj, the annual holy pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and one of the five pillars of Islam, is performed during this month.

