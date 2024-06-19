US army kills senior ISIS official in Syria

1 min read

The US Central Command said on Wednesday it had conducted an airstrike in Syria that killed a senior ISIS official and facilitator named Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi.

“His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks,” it said in a statement on X.

It said: “There is no indication any civilians were harmed in this strike.”

Last Wednesday, sixteen Syrian soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in a minefield laid by ISIS and an attack by the group in the desert, a monitor said.

The soldiers were “killed after they found themselves in a minefield and an attack by members of the ISIS group,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A United Nations report released in January said ISIS’ combined strength in Iraq and Syria was between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters, with the Badia desert serving as a logistics and operations hub for the group in Syria.

According to the UN, more than 14 million people are at risk from explosive ordnance contamination in Syria.

