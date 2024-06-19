Theme
A member loyal to ISIS waves an ISIS flag in Raqqa, Syria, June 29, 2014. (Reuters)
US army kills senior ISIS official in Syria

The US Central Command said on Wednesday it had conducted an airstrike in Syria that killed a senior ISIS official and facilitator named Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi.

“His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks,” it said in a statement on X.

It said: “There is no indication any civilians were harmed in this strike.”

Last Wednesday, sixteen Syrian soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in a minefield laid by ISIS and an attack by the group in the desert, a monitor said.

The soldiers were “killed after they found themselves in a minefield and an attack by members of the ISIS group,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A United Nations report released in January said ISIS’ combined strength in Iraq and Syria was between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters, with the Badia desert serving as a logistics and operations hub for the group in Syria.

According to the UN, more than 14 million people are at risk from explosive ordnance contamination in Syria.

With agencies

