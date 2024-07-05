Disney heiress says halting donations to Democrats until Biden drops out

2 min read

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney who founded the company that bears his name, will halt donations to the Democratic Party until President Joe Biden steps down from the 2024 US presidential election race, the heiress told CNBC on Thursday.

Biden has repeatedly said he will not step down, although since his performance in the first presidential debate he has faced growing calls to step down from the Democratic nomination for president ahead of the Nov. 5 election against Republican former President Donald Trump, who Biden defeated in 2020. Abigail Disney did not immediately return calls seeking further comment.

The 81-year-old Democrat’s shaky showing at a June 27 debate with Republican rival Donald Trump means his every appearance is now closely scrutinized. Many Democratic voters are worried about whether he can keep up a grueling pace of work for the next 4-1/2 years and some in his party have urged him to step aside.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the leading contender to take his place in the Nov. 5 election if Biden were to drop out, sources have said, though his allies believe he can assuage the concerns of voters and donors.

Among the events on Biden’s calendar being closely scrutinized is an interview with ABC News on Friday that will be aired in full at 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT Saturday). He also travels to Wisconsin the same day for a campaign rally.

Dozens of Democrats in the House of Representatives are watching closely and prepared to ask Biden to step aside if he falters in the ABC interview, a source told Reuters. Democrats see capturing control of the House in November as critical, as it could be their last hold on power in Washington if Trump returns to the White House and Republicans capture the Senate.

