.
.
.
.
Language

US Senate’s McConnell hasn’t decided how he will vote on Trump's impeachment

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky in Washington, DC, November 10, 2020. (AFP)
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky in Washington, DC, November 10, 2020. (AFP)

US Senate’s McConnell hasn’t decided how he will vote on Trump's impeachment

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell, a Republican, said Wednesday he has not made a final decision on how he will vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote,” McConnell said in a memo to his fellow Republicans, adding that he will listen to legal arguments presented to Senate after the House votes to impeach Trump. The excerpts from the memo were provided by McConnell’s spokesman.

Read more:

Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege

New York City to cancel business contracts with US President Trump

How a second impeachment of US President Trump will unfold: Explainer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More