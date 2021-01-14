US Senate’s McConnell hasn’t decided how he will vote on Trump's impeachment

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell, a Republican, said Wednesday he has not made a final decision on how he will vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote,” McConnell said in a memo to his fellow Republicans, adding that he will listen to legal arguments presented to Senate after the House votes to impeach Trump. The excerpts from the memo were provided by McConnell’s spokesman.

Read more:

Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege

New York City to cancel business contracts with US President Trump

How a second impeachment of US President Trump will unfold: Explainer