Jack Ma makes first public reappearance in three months, Alibaba stocks soar

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma made his first appearance since October on Wednesday when he spoke to a group of teachers by video, easing concern about his unusual absence from public life and sending shares in the e-commerce giant surging.
Speculation over Ma's whereabouts has swirled in the wake of news this month that he was replaced in the final episode of a reality TV show he had been a judge on, and amid a regulatory clampdown by Beijing on his sprawling business empire.
A screen shows a video of Jack Ma addressing teachers via livestream at an annual event. (Bloomberg)
"Jack Ma's reappearance has given investors peace of mind after a lot of rumors, allowing them to pile into the stock which had been a laggard in the market," said Steven Leung, sales director at brokerage UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
The topic "Jack Ma makes his first public appearance" and his video address to the teachers soon began trending on China's Twitter-like Weibo, triggering heavy discussion.
Although Ma has stepped down from corporate positions and earnings calls, he retains significant influence over Alibaba and Ant and promotes them globally at business and political events. He also continues to mentor management talent in the "Alibaba Partnership", a 35-member group of company managers.
China has stepped up a regulatory crackdown on anticompetitive behavior in the internet sector and Alibaba became the target of an antitrust investigation launched last month by Chinese authorities.
The company plans to raise at least $5 billion through the sale of a U.S. dollar-denominated bond this month.
