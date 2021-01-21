Merkel optimistic about political future with US as Biden takes office

There is far more scope for political agreement between Germany and the United States after Biden’s inauguration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.



“That is clear just looking at the executive orders he signed yesterday,” Merkel told a news conference, adding that this does not mean that Germany and the United States have to agree on everything.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



There will be discussions about how the countries can each best advance their own interests and Germany as well as the European Union are going to have more responsibility, both diplomatically and militarily, she said.

Read more:

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden’s inauguration

Biden to tackle pandemic on first full day in White House

Biden to immediately reverse Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims