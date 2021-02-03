Iran is a ‘far cry’ away from returning to JCPOA commitments: US State Department

A new Iran deal is a challenge that “cannot wait,” a US official said Tuesday, adding that Washington would not budge on its demand for Tehran to return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) first.
“This is a challenge we have to tackle immediately … and that is the broader challenge of ensuring Iran is not in a position to develop a nuclear weapon,” Ned Price told reporters during his first press briefing.
“This is a challenge that cannot wait. We have to act with some urgency,” Price added.
As for reentering the JCPOA and talks with the Iranians, Price said there had been no communication with Iranian officials.
And the US will stand by its stance previously stated by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which is the call for Iran to return to full compliance with its commitments of the JCPOA.
“We are prepared to walk the path of diplomacy if they return” to full compliance, Price said.
Nevertheless, he said Iran was a “far cry” and “quite a ways away” from returning to full compliance.
