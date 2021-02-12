.
.
.
.
Language

Blackface performance at Lunar New Year gala in China sparks new racism controversy

Spring Festival Gala with some Chinese actors in blackface. (Reuters)
Spring Festival Gala with some Chinese actors in blackface. (Reuters)

Blackface performance at Lunar New Year gala in China sparks new racism controversy

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China’s state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

During CCTV’s four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of millions of viewers, performers appeared on stage wearing outfits that approximated African clothing and had darkened their skin with make-up.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The New Year Gala director team is just stupid and vicious,” said one of a number of users who took to Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, to criticize the skit.

Chinese actors spark racism controversy during a Lunar New Year performance. (ScreenGrab via YouTube)
Chinese actors spark racism controversy during a Lunar New Year performance. (ScreenGrab via YouTube)



“Is there any difference between Chinese people doing blackface and white people slanting their eyes to make fun of Asians?”

The gala sparked similar controversy in 2018 over a skit featuring actress Lou Naiming. She appeared on stage in colorful garb, her face and arms colored brown, carrying a fruit basket on her head and accompanied by someone costumed as a monkey.

Organizations and advocates for Africans in China also lambasted the show, which aired Thursday evening.

“While supporters of the practice allege that blackface centers on empathy & realism, it’s difficult to disassociate it from a long history of minstrelsy & fixation on problematic caricatures,” Black China Caucus, an activist group, said on Twitter.

Chinese actors dressed in blackface during a CCTV performance on Lunar New Year. (Screengrab via YouTube)
Chinese actors dressed in blackface during a CCTV performance on Lunar New Year. (Screengrab via YouTube)



“Next year, we hope organizers decide to end this practice & hire some of thousands of Black people living in many parts of China.”

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday, a public holiday. A representative for CCTV could not be reached for comment.

The show, which this year focused on celebrating Chinese medical workers and the country’s space program, has been a television staple since it was first broadcast in 1983.

Read more:

Man arrested at Canadian anti-black racism rally after arriving in blackface: Reports

S. Korea PM calls on businesses to comply with COVID-19 rules ahead of Lunar New Year

China faces gloomy Lunar New Year as businesses suffer from COVID-19 worries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division
Egypt builds 36km barrier around Sharm el-Sheikh in bid to protect tourists Egypt builds 36km barrier around Sharm el-Sheikh in bid to protect tourists

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More