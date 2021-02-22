.
.
.
.
Language

UN chief calls on Myanmar military to ‘stop the repression’, release detainees

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City. (Reuters)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City. (Reuters)

UN chief calls on Myanmar military to ‘stop the repression’, release detainees

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Myanmar’s military, which seized power three weeks ago, to halt repression and release hundreds detained since the coup.

Guterres, speaking to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said: “We see the undermining of democracy, the use of brutal force, arbitrary arrests, repression in all its manifestations. Restrictions of civic space. Attacks on civil society. Serious violations against minorities with no accountability, including what has rightly been called ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population. The list goes on.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Today, I call on the Myanmar military to stop the repression immediately. Release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights, and the will of the people expressed in recent elections.”

Read more:

Myanmar gripped by strike as anti-coup protests build

UNHCR appeals for rescue and immediate release of stranded Rohingya refugees

UN expert fears violence by troops sent to Myanmar capital

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Top Content

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More