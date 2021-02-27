Pro-Russia separatists have used banned weapons, Ukraine says

Pro-Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions using heavy weapons banned under the Minsk peace agreement, according to Ukraine’s military press center.

Ukrainian forces were attacked 14 times in the past 24 hours with 120-millimeter mortars, 82-millimeter mortars and machine guns, with 11 soldiers suffering injuries, the Ukraine military said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Separately, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported on Saturday that Ukraine has shelled the territory of Donetsk nine time over the past day, citing the region’s joint center for control and coordination.

Ukraine this month sanctioned three pro-Russian television channels, and also restricted politician Viktor Medvedchuk’s access to assets he controls.

Ukraine plans to discuss the recent escalation of clashes in the east of the country and alleged blocking of humanitarian aide by separatist forces at the March 3 meeting of the trilateral contact group, which includes Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Read more:

Russians mark sixth anniversary of Kremlin critic’s murder

Risk of human spread of H5N8 bird flu found in Russia deemed low, says WHO

Dubai to witness auction of rare 242-carat rough diamond by Russia’s Alrosa