Japan PM Suga: Still unbearable to contemplate loss of life in 2011 disaster

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was still unbearable to contemplate the feelings of those who lost loved ones in the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



After observing a moment of silence, Suga told a memorial ceremony on Thursday that the government would continue to help rebuild the lives of those who suffered and that Japan, one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations, must never forget the lessons learned from the disaster that took nearly 20,000 lives.

Read more:

Trains halted, more than 100 injured as Japan cleans up after strong earthquake

Strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Japan’s Fukushima

Earthquake shakes eastern Japan, no tsunami warning