Japan PM Suga: Still unbearable to contemplate loss of life in 2011 disaster

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga holds a New Year’s press conference at his official residence in Tokyo on January 4, 2021. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via Reuters)
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga holds a New Year’s press conference at his official residence in Tokyo on January 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Japan PM Suga: Still unbearable to contemplate loss of life in 2011 disaster

Reuters, Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was still unbearable to contemplate the feelings of those who lost loved ones in the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago.

After observing a moment of silence, Suga told a memorial ceremony on Thursday that the government would continue to help rebuild the lives of those who suffered and that Japan, one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations, must never forget the lessons learned from the disaster that took nearly 20,000 lives.

