.
.
.
.
Language

World Press Photo opens in Hong Kong after being nixed over security fears

Guests look at photos from the World Press Photo exhibition in Hong Hong on March 28, 2021 as it opened at a new venue after a local university previously called off the exhibition featuring photos of the city’s 2019 protests over security fears. (Peter Parks/AFP)
Guests look at photos from the World Press Photo exhibition in Hong Hong on March 28, 2021 as it opened at a new venue after a local university previously called off the exhibition featuring photos of the city’s 2019 protests over security fears. (Peter Parks/AFP)

World Press Photo opens in Hong Kong after being nixed over security fears

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

An exhibition of World Press Photo winners opened at a different venue in Hong Kong Sunday after a local university called off the event that features images of the city’s 2019 pro-democracy protests because of security fears.

The cancellation of the event, a showcase of the annual competition that awards “the best visual journalism” around the world, came as Beijing and local authorities oversee a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the city.

The exhibit was to be held from March 1 at the Hong Kong Baptist University, but the school pulled out three days before its opening, citing “safety and security” concerns, forcing the award’s organizing committee to find a new venue.

After the opening reception on Sunday, it will be open to the general public from March 29 until April 10 at a private venue.

“We feel very strongly that this is a celebration of visual journalism and Hong Kong people should be able to see these impactful works,” Claudia Hinterseer, a member of the organizing committee told AFP.

“This is not an exhibition curated in any particular way from Hong Kong. There is no stance, no political side in this exhibition,” she added.

The university did not disclose the safety fears it cited for closing the exhibition after its decision.

The exhibition features 10 visual stories including pro-democracy protests in Iraq, Algeria, and Hong Kong and other overlaying themes like climate change.

It includes prize-winning images of the huge and often violent pro-democracy protests that swept the city in 2019.

AFP photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba bagged last year’s top prize with an image of a man in Sudan reciting poetry during anti-government protests.

It is not the first time the World Press Photo has struggled to exhibit inside China.

Last October an annual exhibition in neighboring Macau, which had run for more than a decade without incident, was suddenly shut down without explanation by authorities.

Both Hong Kong and Macau are former colonies that were granted certain freedoms unseen in the Chinese mainland when they returned to communist China’s rule.

Read more:

Hong Kong media tycoon charged under security law for colluding with foreign forces

Police claim runaway Hong Kong pro-democracy politician probed for security crime

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100 Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100

Top Content

Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More