French police worker’s killer watched religious videos just before attack: Prosecutor

The Tunisian national who killed a police administrative worker last Friday had watched religious videos glorifying acts of violence just before carrying out his attack, France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday.

Ricard said the official investigation had shown that the suspect, identified as “Jamel G”, looked at the videos on his phone just before he launched into his knife attack on the police worker, a mother-of-two called Stephanie.

Jamel G was subsequently shot dead by police after last Friday’s attack at a police station in Rambouillet, a commuter suburb south of Paris.

