Crippled ship at risk of sinking off Sri Lanka

A fire-damaged container vessel faced an imminent risk of sinking on Wednesday just off the Sri Lankan coast, the navy said.

“The ship is facing an imminent risk of going down,” spokesman Indika de Silva said hours after the Dutch Salvage firm SMIT attempted to tow the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl further out to sea.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sri Lanka ship fire extinguished after a 13-day international operation: Navy

Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals

Sri Lankan investigators questions burning ship crew after marine disaster