Crippled ship at risk of sinking off Sri Lanka

A tugboat (R) from the Dutch salvage firm SMIT tows the fire stricken Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl away from the coast of Colombo on June 2, 2021 following Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's order to move the ship to deeper water. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Columbo

A fire-damaged container vessel faced an imminent risk of sinking on Wednesday just off the Sri Lankan coast, the navy said.

“The ship is facing an imminent risk of going down,” spokesman Indika de Silva said hours after the Dutch Salvage firm SMIT attempted to tow the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl further out to sea.

