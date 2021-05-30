.
.
.
.
Language

One crew feared dead after Japanese cargo ship collision: Media

A Filipino crew member believed to be onboard Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying livestock and dozens of crew members that went missing, is rescued by a Japan Coast Guard boat during their search and rescue operation at the East China Sea, island in southwestern Japan, on September 2, 2020. (Reuters)
A Filipino crew member believed to be onboard Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying livestock and dozens of crew members that went missing, is rescued by a Japan Coast Guard boat during their search and rescue operation at the East China Sea, island in southwestern Japan, on September 2, 2020. (Reuters)

One crew feared dead after Japanese cargo ship collision: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo 

Published: Updated:

A crew member of a Japanese cargo ship was feared dead on Sunday after he was recovered near a vessel that had capsized and sunk following a collision in domestic waters, local media reported.

Japanese coast guard ships and aircraft have been searching since Friday for three missing crew members of the cargo ship after the collision with a Marshall Islands-registered tanker in the Seto Inland Sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Public broadcaster NHK said the coast guard found the crew member in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest on Sunday morning near the sunk vessel.

The Japanese coast guard was not immediately reachable by
phone on Sunday.

Japan’s Transport Safety Board is conducting an investigation on board the chemical tanker, identified as the Ulsan Pioneer, which remained near the accident site, NHK said.

A representative for the board was not immediately reachable by phone on Sunday.

Read more:

Three crew missing after collision of Japanese cargo ship, tanker

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above

Monsoon likely to hit India’s southern coast around May 31

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use
Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee
Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More