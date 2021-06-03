.
Russia says Nord Stream 2 pipeline almost complete, 100 kilometer left: Report

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea is almost complete with just 100 kilometers (62 miles) left to build, TASS news agency quoted deputy prime minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

Once complete, the pipeline will allow Russia to ship more gas to Western Europe bypassing Ukraine.

