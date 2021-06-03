Russia says Nord Stream 2 pipeline almost complete, 100 kilometer left: Report

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea is almost complete with just 100 kilometers (62 miles) left to build, TASS news agency quoted deputy prime minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

Once complete, the pipeline will allow Russia to ship more gas to Western Europe bypassing Ukraine.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s Fortuna vessel moves to German waters for Nord Stream 2 construction

Ukraine says lifting Nord Stream sanctions would be win for Russia

Germany hails US ‘waiver’ of some Nord Stream sanctions