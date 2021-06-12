.
.
.
.
Language

America is back with Biden, France’s Macron says

U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. (Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. (Reuters)

America is back with Biden, France’s Macron says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US is back as a cooperative leader of the free world under President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, illustrating the relief felt by many key US allies that the tumult of Donald Trump’s presidency is over.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron’s remark echoes that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hailed Biden on Thursday as “a big breath of fresh air”.

Neither Macron nor Johnson drew an explicit parallel between Biden and Trump, though both praised Biden’s distinctly cooperative tone and officials said there was relief after Trump at times shocked and bewildered many European allies.

Biden, asked by a reporter if America was back, turned to Macron and gestured with his Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses towards the French president that he should answer that question.

“Yes definitely,” Macron said. “It’s great to have a US president who’s part of the club and very willing to cooperate.”

“What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership,” Macron told Biden as they sat on an outdoor terrace with a sweeping view of the turquoise sea behind them.

Biden agreed.

“The US, I’ve said before, we’re back,” Biden said. “Things are going, I think, well, and we’re, as we say back in the States, we’re on the same page.”

Biden added that the US felt very strongly about the cohesion of the NATO military alliance and expressed support for the European Union - the target of much criticism from Trump during his 2017-2021 presidency.

“I for one think that the European Union is an incredibly strong and vibrant entity, that has a lot to do with the ability of Western Europe not only to handle its economic issues but provide the backbone and support for NATO,” Biden said.

Read more:

White House says G7 leaders will endorse proposed 15 percent global corporate tax

Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Top Content
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry
Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes
US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media
‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young ‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More