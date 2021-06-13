US has administered 308.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 308,112,728 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,397,205 doses in the country as of Saturday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

Those figures were up from the 306,509,795 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of June 11, out of 373,413,945 doses delivered.

Read more:

Way forward for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations: WTO boss