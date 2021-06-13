.
.
.
.
Language

US has administered 308.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

covid vaccine
Covid vaccine. (Stock photo)
Coronavirus

US has administered 308.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States has administered 308,112,728 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,397,205 doses in the country as of Saturday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Those figures were up from the 306,509,795 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of June 11, out of 373,413,945 doses delivered.

Read more:

Way forward for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations: WTO boss

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’ Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’
Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims
Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More