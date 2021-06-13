.
.
.
.
Language

Way forward for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations: WTO boss

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gestures next to WTO Colombian Ambassador Santiago Wills with an ice sculpture depicting fish in the background during an event by NGOs requesting urgent action to finalize the WTO agreement on ending subsidies that drive overfishing, in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 1, 2021. (Reuters)
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gestures next to WTO Colombian Ambassador Santiago Wills with an ice sculpture depicting fish in the background during an event by NGOs requesting urgent action to finalize the WTO agreement on ending subsidies that drive overfishing, in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Way forward for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations: WTO boss

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The head of the World Trade Organization said there was a pathway for a global deal to get more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, despite a split over whether drugs firms should be stripped of their intellectual property rights.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speaking to reporters before joining discussions among leaders of the Group of Seven nations, said she was hopeful there would be more clarity on the way ahead for the IP waiver issue by July.

Read more:

India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’ Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’
Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports
Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More