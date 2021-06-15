.
.
.
.
Language

US Navy says carrier group operating in S. China Sea

A general view of US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan anchored off in Manila Bay on August 7, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
A general view of US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan anchored off in Manila Bay on August 7, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

US Navy says carrier group operating in S. China Sea

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Taipei

Published: Updated:

A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the US Navy said on Tuesday, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most the disputed waterway.

China frequently objects to US military missions in the South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability, and the announcement follows China blasting the Group of Seven nations for a statement scolding Beijing over a range of issues.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“While in the South China Sea, the strike group is conducting maritime security operations, which include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units,” the US Navy said.

“Carrier operations in the South China Sea are part of the US Navy’s routine presence in the Indo-Pacific.”

The carrier is being accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh and the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey, it added.

China has ramped up its military presence in the South China Sea in recent years, including building artificial islands and air bases.

The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between China and the US, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters.

US warships have passed through the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years, in a show of force against the Chinese claims.

Read more:

China says US warship illegally enters its territory in South China Sea

China denounces US-Australian navy drills in South China Sea as muscle flexing

US warship again sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert
Top Content
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Khamenei is Iran’s most important voter, and he wants more extremism, not less Khamenei is Iran’s most important voter, and he wants more extremism, not less
France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya
Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march
Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More