Apple Daily raid targets those who report to endanger national security: HK official

Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee said on Thursday a police raid on the headquarters of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Apple Daily newspaper was aimed at those who use reporting as a tool to endanger national security.

Lee was speaking after police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, and for the first time under a new national security law had a warrant to seize journalistic materials.

The arrests that included its Chief Editor Ryan Law are the latest police operation targeting the popular tabloid that has unapologetically supported the financial hub’s pro-democracy movement.

Police said five executives were arrested “for collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.”

A police source confirmed to AFP that all five were executives from Next Digital, Apple Daily’s parent company.

Apple Daily said Law was among those arrested.

The paper broadcast live footage of the police raid on its Facebook account.

Officers could be seen cordoning off the complex and walking through the building.

It is the second raid on Apple Daily in less than a year.

Apple Daily’s billionaire owner Jimmy Lai was charged with collusion after a raid last August.

He is currently serving multiple jail sentences for attending various pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong two years ago.

