.
.
.
.
Language

Apple Daily raid targets those who report to endanger national security: HK official

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, walks to a prison van to head to court, after being charged under the national security law, in Hong Kong, China, on December 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, walks to a prison van to head to court, after being charged under the national security law, in Hong Kong, China, on December 12, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Apple Daily raid targets those who report to endanger national security: HK official

Followed Unfollow

Retuers, AFP

Published: Updated:

Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee said on Thursday a police raid on the headquarters of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Apple Daily newspaper was aimed at those who use reporting as a tool to endanger national security.

Lee was speaking after police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, and for the first time under a new national security law had a warrant to seize journalistic materials.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The arrests that included its Chief Editor Ryan Law are the latest police operation targeting the popular tabloid that has unapologetically supported the financial hub’s pro-democracy movement.

Police said five executives were arrested “for collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.”

A police source confirmed to AFP that all five were executives from Next Digital, Apple Daily’s parent company.
Apple Daily said Law was among those arrested.

The paper broadcast live footage of the police raid on its Facebook account.

Officers could be seen cordoning off the complex and walking through the building.

It is the second raid on Apple Daily in less than a year.

Apple Daily’s billionaire owner Jimmy Lai was charged with collusion after a raid last August.

He is currently serving multiple jail sentences for attending various pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong two years ago.

Read more:

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for unauthorized assembly

Hong Kong shuts down representative office in Taiwan

Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden
Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’ Russia’s Putin says satisfied with Biden explanation for calling him a ‘killer’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More