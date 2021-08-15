.
Former interior minister Jalali seen heading interim Afghan administration: Sources  

Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan September 28, 2005. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ali Ahmad Jalali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said on Sunday as Taliban fighters gathered around the city.

Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had given their final agreement to Jalali’s appointment but he was seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power, the sources said.

Developing

