.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban takes provincial Afghan capital just west of Kabul

  • Font
An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants seize a provincial capital just west of Kabul.
An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants seize a provincial capital just west of Kabul.

Taliban takes provincial Afghan capital just west of Kabul

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants have seized a provincial capital just west of Kabul.

The militants took Maidan Wardak, the capital of Maidan Wardak, on Sunday.

That's about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Kabul.

Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital.

The rapid shuttle runs by helicopters came Sunday as wisps of smoke rose from the embassy’s roof. US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Top Content
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More