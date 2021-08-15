.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push

  • Font

Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A video has emerged on social media reportedly showing a convoy of Afghan troops fleeing to Iran earlier in the week prior to an advance from the Taliban who overtook areas and districts close to the border, according to several media reports.

The video, released by Iran International on Saturday, showed a convoy of Afghan soldiers in military humvees lined up on a stretch of road. While Al Arabiya English could not independently verify the exact location and date of the footage, reports from earlier in the week confirmed that the Taliban captured Zaran city, the capital of Nimruz province, which borders Iran on August 6.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to Reuters, the Taliban captured their first provincial capital in years when they took control of Zaranj last Friday, on the border with Iran in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.

A day earlier, Taliban fighters seized control of a key district in western Afghanistan that includes a major border crossing with Iran, Afghan security officials confirmed, as the insurgents continued their rapid military advances around the country.

On Saturday, an Afghan lawmaker confirmed that the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, has fallen to the Taliban after the insurgents launched a major assault there earlier in the day.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital
Explainer: Why the crisis in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray is deepening by the day Explainer: Why the crisis in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray is deepening by the day
Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More