Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push

A video has emerged on social media reportedly showing a convoy of Afghan troops fleeing to Iran earlier in the week prior to an advance from the Taliban who overtook areas and districts close to the border, according to several media reports.

The video, released by Iran International on Saturday, showed a convoy of Afghan soldiers in military humvees lined up on a stretch of road. While Al Arabiya English could not independently verify the exact location and date of the footage, reports from earlier in the week confirmed that the Taliban captured Zaran city, the capital of Nimruz province, which borders Iran on August 6.

According to Reuters, the Taliban captured their first provincial capital in years when they took control of Zaranj last Friday, on the border with Iran in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.

A day earlier, Taliban fighters seized control of a key district in western Afghanistan that includes a major border crossing with Iran, Afghan security officials confirmed, as the insurgents continued their rapid military advances around the country.

On Saturday, an Afghan lawmaker confirmed that the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, has fallen to the Taliban after the insurgents launched a major assault there earlier in the day.

