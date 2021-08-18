.
Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men after woman assaulted in park

A group of more than 400 men assault a woman at a public park in Lahore, Pakistan. (Screengrab)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Pakistan have launched an investigation after a woman was assaulted by hundreds of men in a Lahore area park, local media reported on Tuesday.

Videos circulating online showed hundreds of men attacking a woman who was filming a TikTok with her friends in the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14. The woman was reportedly celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with a group of her friends at the park when the attack happened.

The men reportedly groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, flung her around the crowd, and robbed her, the victim told police.

The police have filed cases against 400 men who were allegedly involved in the incident, according to reports.

Many bystanders stood by as the group of men attacked the woman, with some filming on their mobile phones instead of helping her, local media said.

None of the culprits involved in the attack have been identified, but a police source said that forensics would help uncover their identity.

Two men sentenced to death for Pakistan gang rape on highway, say prosecutors

Uproar after ‘victim blaming’ by police chief in Pakistan gang rape case

Pakistan detains 15 people after alleged gang rape of woman on highway

