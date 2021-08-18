Two US officials infected with Havana Syndrome in Germany: Report

At least two US officials stationed in Germany began to seek medical treatment after developing symptoms of the mysterious health ailment known as Havana Syndrome, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed US diplomats.

No further details were provided.

