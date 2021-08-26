.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Death toll of Kabul airport bombings ‘between 13-20’, at least 52 wounded: Taliban

  • Font
Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)
Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)

Death toll of Kabul airport bombings ‘between 13-20’, at least 52 wounded: Taliban

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The death toll from the two blasts outside of Kabul airport on Thursday is between 13 and 20 killed, chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

The spokesman also told Afghan Tolo News that at least 52 people were wounded in the blast near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate in Kabul airport.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport Thursday, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed a number of US and civilian casualties.

“We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack,” he said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US ambassador in Kabul said four Marines were killed and three others were injured.

A US official said the complex attack was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the ISIS group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members who hold an even more extreme view of Islam.

The Taliban condemned the attack on Kabul airport which resulted in at least six deaths and dozens of wounded, saying it occurred in an area controlled by US forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group “strongly condemns the attack on civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security.”

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, told Turkey's Haberturk TV: “As soon as the airport situation is figured out and the foreign forces leave, we will not have such attacks anymore. It is because of the presence of foreign forces that such attacks take place.”

With The Associated Press, Reuters

Read more:

Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces

Four Marines killed, another three injured in Afghanistan bombing: US envoy in Kabul

Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’ Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’
Pentagon confirms multiple casualties after explosion hits outside Kabul airport Pentagon confirms multiple casualties after explosion hits outside Kabul airport
Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More