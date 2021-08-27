Biden assures Israel’s PM: US has options if Iran nuclear diplomacy fails

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday that if diplomatic negotiations failed regarding Iran’s nuclear deal then Washington was prepared with other options.

“We're putting diplomacy first and we'll see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options,” Biden said without adding further details.

Advertisement

He stressed to Bennet the US commitment to ensure Iran never developed a nuclear weapon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden added: “The US will always be there for Israel. It’s an unshakeable partnership between our two nations.”

Bennet was pleased with Biden’s remarks, telling Biden: “I was happy to hear your clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon. You emphasized that you'll try the diplomatic route but there's other options if that doesn't work out.”

Despite moving away from his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu’s aggressive style, Bennet was expected to press Biden on his commitment to a non-nuclear Iran.

Israel has long threatened it would take its own action against Iran if the latter continued to threaten its interest and safety. It was even ready to use the US military aid it receives to that end.

“Israel never had and never will ask America to send troops to defend ourselves. That’s our job. We will never outsource our security. It’s our responsibility to take care of our fate… you’ve been giving us,” Bennet said.

Read more:

Biden, Israeli PM Bennett begin talks in shadow of Kabul attack

Israel's PM to make case to US President Biden against Iran's nuclear deal

US President Biden delays first meeting with Israel’s Bennett after Kabul attacks