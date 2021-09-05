Civil war in Afghanistan likely, may lead to resurgence of al-Qaeda: US top general

Civil war will “likely” erupt in Afghanistan and this may lead to a resurgence of al-Qaeda, US chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told Fox News.

Asked whether the US was safer after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Milley said: “My military estimate is that the conditions are likely to develop to a civil war. I don’t know if the Taliban are going to be able to consolidate power and establish governance.”

“I think there's at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then in turn lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS or other myriad of terrorist groups,” he added.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15 and the US fully withdrew its troops and officials from the country on August 31.

The Taliban are currently fighting the last major resistance holdout in Panjshir province which has become an anti-Taliban stronghold, mobilizing under Ahmad Massoud.

Questions remain about the Taliban’s ability to govern Afghanistan given its lack of access to funds and the country’s struggling economy.

As for al-Qaeda, the group’s power remains unclear. However, the Taliban released many senior al-Qaeda operatives when it captured Bagram Air Base.

