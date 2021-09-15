.
Small cargo plane loses contact in Indonesia

This handout picture taken and released by Indonesia's accident mitigation agency on March 17, 2019 shows a small plane on an airstrip surrounded by floodwaters in Sentani, triggered by torrential rain. (AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by Indonesia's accident mitigation agency on March 17, 2019 shows a small plane on an airstrip surrounded by floodwaters in Sentani, triggered by torrential rain. (File photo: AFP)

The Associated Press, Jakarta

Indonesian authorities lost contact with a small Rimbun Air cargo airplane 50 minutes after it took off Wednesday in the country’s easternmost province Papua.

Local airport authorities with the National Search and Rescue Agency are searching for the plane.

The Twin Otter 300 plane was heading to Intan Jaya district from Nabre district with construction materials on board.

The Transportation Ministry in a statement said a pilot, co-pilot and technician are on board.

“Until now, there has been no communication with the Rimbun Air PK-OTW plane,” Adita Irawati, the ministry spokesperson said.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.

Indonesia ends deforestation pact with Norway, citing non-payment

Indonesia, Australia renew defense pact, sign security agreements

