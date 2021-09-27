.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message

  • Font
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul on March 1, 2020. (AFP)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul on March 1, 2020. (AFP)

Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Hackers took over the former Afghan president’s Facebook page and posted a message suggesting that people should support the Taliban, according to his official Twitter account.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A message posted to Ashraf Ghani’s Facebook page on Monday afternoon urged the international community to “interact with the current government,” as Ghani’s government no longer has control of the country.

The message added that the current rulers of Afghanistan need “a hand of friendship” in order for the country to prosper.

Less than an hour later, the former president’s official Twitter account Tweeted: “The official Facebook page of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has been hacked. Until it is retrieved, the content published from yesterday onwards on the Facebook page is no longer valid.”

The former leader of the US-backed Afghan government fled the country after the extremist Taliban took over the capital Kabul on August 15 following the withdrawal of US and allied troops.

He was reportedly taking refuge in the United Arab Emirates on humanitarian grounds, according to the Gulf country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of August 29.

Ashraf Ghani led the country between September 2014 and August 2021.

Read more:

Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry

‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies

ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’ Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More