Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message

Hackers took over the former Afghan president’s Facebook page and posted a message suggesting that people should support the Taliban, according to his official Twitter account.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A message posted to Ashraf Ghani’s Facebook page on Monday afternoon urged the international community to “interact with the current government,” as Ghani’s government no longer has control of the country.

The message added that the current rulers of Afghanistan need “a hand of friendship” in order for the country to prosper.

Less than an hour later, the former president’s official Twitter account Tweeted: “The official Facebook page of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has been hacked. Until it is retrieved, the content published from yesterday onwards on the Facebook page is no longer valid.”

The former leader of the US-backed Afghan government fled the country after the extremist Taliban took over the capital Kabul on August 15 following the withdrawal of US and allied troops.

He was reportedly taking refuge in the United Arab Emirates on humanitarian grounds, according to the Gulf country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of August 29.

Ashraf Ghani led the country between September 2014 and August 2021.

Read more:

Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry

‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies

ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan