.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Moscow to host international talks on Afghanistan on Oct. 20

  • Font
Russia's special representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attend a news briefing following the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia's special representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attend a news briefing following the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghanistan

Moscow to host international talks on Afghanistan on Oct. 20

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Moscow plans to host international talks on Afghanistan on Oct. 20, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zamir Kabulov, the representative, did not provide further details on the planned talks in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: EU’s top diplomat World News Afghanistan Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: EU’s top diplomat

Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.

It also called on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.

Since then, the United States and its allies withdrew foreign troops after 20 years, the Taliban seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed.

Read more:

‘Major crisis’ ahead in Afghanistan with wages unpaid, services cut: Red Cross

Macron: G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition

Russia expands ‘foreign agent’ crackdown to cover military, space sectors

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults
Pakistan earthquake leaves 20 dead, at least 200 injured as roofs, walls collapsed Pakistan earthquake leaves 20 dead, at least 200 injured as roofs, walls collapsed
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More