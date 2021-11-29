.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Greece urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia

  • Font
Ethiopians protest against the United States outside the US embassy in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP)
Ethiopians protest against the United States outside the US embassy in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP)

Greece urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia

AFP

Published: Updated:

Greece’s foreign ministry on Monday urged Greek nationals to leave Ethiopia, warning that conditions in the war-torn country were becoming “increasingly unpredictable.”

“It is recommended to Greek nationals living in Ethiopia that they leave the country on available commercial flights as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said safety conditions in Ethiopia were “particularly fragile.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said Greeks who chose to remain should limit their movements, stock up on food, water and fuel, and stay in contact with the Greek embassy in Addis Ababa and the ministry’s crisis management team.

The US, Canada and other nations have also told their citizens to leave the country amid fears that Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital.

The war erupted in November 2020 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into the Tigray region to topple its ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The civil war has left thousands dead and displaced more than two million people.

Read more:

Ethiopia’s government warns US against spreading false information on war

US envoy Feltman sounds the alarm over Ethiopia, says no military solution to war

France urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia ‘without delay’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More