.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Somalia PM Roble orders security forces to take orders from him, escalating crisis

  • Font
Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble attends the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 27, 2021. (Reuters)
File photo of Somalia’s prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble. (Reuters)

Somalia PM Roble orders security forces to take orders from him, escalating crisis

Reuters, Mogadishu

Published: Updated:

Somalia’s prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble said on Monday he was ordering all security forces to take orders directly from him, potentially deepening an ongoing dispute with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

The dispute is widely seen as distracting the government from fighting an extremist insurgency and prompted the United States to call for calm.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The prime minister on Monday accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of staging a coup attempt as a simmering political dispute between both leaders of the Horn of Africa country escalated.

“I want to share with Somalis that the steps taken by former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo were an open coup attempt against the government and the national constitution,” Prime Minister Roble said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of Somalia state news agency SONNA.

Read more: Somalia’s president suspends PM Roble over corruption probe, following election spat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July
Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules, restrictions on weddings, indoor, outdoor events Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules, restrictions on weddings, indoor, outdoor events
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS
Arab Coalition: Lebanon’s Hezbollah trains Yemen’s Houthis to target Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition: Lebanon’s Hezbollah trains Yemen’s Houthis to target Saudi Arabia
UAE reports decline in daily COVID-19 cases, after six-month high in infections UAE reports decline in daily COVID-19 cases, after six-month high in infections
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More