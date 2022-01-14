North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South Korean military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its east coast on Friday, according to reports from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It comes just hours after criticizing a US push for new sanctions over its recent missile launches as a “provocation” and warning of strong reaction.

Advertisement

The Japanese coast guard suspect it to be a ballistic missile.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

North Korea defended its missile tests as its legitimate right to self-defense and said the US was intentionally escalating the situation by imposing new sanctions, state media reported earlier on Friday, citing the foreign ministry.

North Korea’s recent development of a “new-type weapon” was just part of its efforts to modernize its national defense capability and did not target any specific country or harm the security of neighboring countries, the foreign ministry said in a statement on the KCNA state news agency.

Read more:

US sanctions five North Koreans after missile launch

N. Korea seeks to boost ‘military muscle’ after missile launch as US, EU condemn test

US condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launch: State Department