.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police say

  • Font
A bird flies past as the sun begins to rise behind the mountains in Mae Hong Son on January 2, 2022. (AFP)
A bird flies past as the sun begins to rise behind the mountains in Mae Hong Son, Thailand, on January 2, 2022. (AFP)

Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police say

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A 49-year-old Briton has been found dead at his home with knife wounds in western Thailand, and a Thai suspect placed in custody, police stated on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Another British man, 55, suffered injuries and was in hospital, police in Kanchanaburi province said, adding that further evidence was being collected.

A Thai man was suspected of attacking the two with a rice sickle for drinking and playing music loudly, police revealed, according their preliminary investigation.

Police and forensic examiners were collecting evidence and weapons at the scene, footage from broadcaster ThaiPBS showed.

A witness said the suspect was believed to have a history of mental health issues, according to local media reports. Police insisted his history was still being investigated.

Read more:

Thailand to resume quarantine-free travel from February 1 after pause due to omicron

Thai prison set on fire during riot over COVID-19 cluster

UK to scale back COVID measures introduced to limit omicron spread: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More