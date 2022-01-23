Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police say

A 49-year-old Briton has been found dead at his home with knife wounds in western Thailand, and a Thai suspect placed in custody, police stated on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Another British man, 55, suffered injuries and was in hospital, police in Kanchanaburi province said, adding that further evidence was being collected.

A Thai man was suspected of attacking the two with a rice sickle for drinking and playing music loudly, police revealed, according their preliminary investigation.

Police and forensic examiners were collecting evidence and weapons at the scene, footage from broadcaster ThaiPBS showed.

A witness said the suspect was believed to have a history of mental health issues, according to local media reports. Police insisted his history was still being investigated.

Read more:

Thailand to resume quarantine-free travel from February 1 after pause due to omicron

Thai prison set on fire during riot over COVID-19 cluster

UK to scale back COVID measures introduced to limit omicron spread: Health minister