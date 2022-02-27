Ukraine army secures Kharkiv, as Kyiv continues to hold its defense

Ukrainian forces had secured full control of Kharkiv on Sunday following street fighting with Russian troops in the country’s second-biggest city, the local governor said.
“Kharkiv is fully under our control,” the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram, adding that the army was expelling Russian forces during a “clean-up” operation.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the mayor of Kyiv also said that there were no Russian troops in the Ukrainian capital, which was holding its defense against attacks.
Vitaly Klitschko said that in total 31 people died in the capital since the attacks started, including nine civilians, while 106 people had been injured.
“Our military, law enforcement and territorial defense continue to detect and neutralize saboteurs,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.
Read more:
Germany to step up plans to cut dependence on Russia gas: Chancellor Scholz
Ukrainian refugee tally tops 368,000: UN
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he spoke to Belarus’ Lukashenko
-
Germany to step up plans to cut dependence on Russia gas: Chancellor ScholzGermany will make good on plans to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and up its natural gas reserves to cut its dependence on Russian ... Energy
-
Ukrainian refugee tally tops 368,000: UNThe UN refugee agency said Sunday more than 368,000 people had fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.“The current total is now 368,000 and ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he spoke to Belarus’ LukashenkoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said on his Telegram channel that he had spoken with Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko, after ... World News