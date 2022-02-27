.
Ukraine army secures Kharkiv, as Kyiv continues to hold its defense

  • Font
A picture shows the almost deserted center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022. (AFP)
Agencies

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian forces had secured full control of Kharkiv on Sunday following street fighting with Russian troops in the country’s second-biggest city, the local governor said.

“Kharkiv is fully under our control,” the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram, adding that the army was expelling Russian forces during a “clean-up” operation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the mayor of Kyiv also said that there were no Russian troops in the Ukrainian capital, which was holding its defense against attacks.

Vitaly Klitschko said that in total 31 people died in the capital since the attacks started, including nine civilians, while 106 people had been injured.

“Our military, law enforcement and territorial defense continue to detect and neutralize saboteurs,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

