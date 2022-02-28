Ukraine offers amnesty and money to Russian soldiers who lay down their weapons

Ukraine will give amnesty and money to Russian soldiers who lay down their weapons, the defense ministry said on Monday as Kyiv ramps up efforts to end Moscow’s assault on its territory.

“We offer Russian soldiers a choice: to die in an unjust war or full amnesty and 5 million rubles [$47,293] in compensation, if they lay down their arms and surrender voluntarily,” Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter.

Russia launched a comprehensive assault on Ukraine on February 24 that saw injured hundreds and killed dozens of civilians according to Kyiv’s authorities.

The UN estimates more than seven million people have been displaced by the conflict and expect the figures to continue rising.

Despite crippling and wide ranging sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and the European Union, President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of relenting.

He ordered on Sunday Russian nuclear forces on high alert, citing the West’s “aggressive [and] illegitimate sanctions” against Russia as the cause.

On Monday, Russian nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets were placed on enhanced combat duty.

The first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials aimed at ending the conflict concluded on Monday with no agreements. Kyiv said negotiations with Moscow were difficult. A second round expected to focus on a ceasefire is anticipated to commence in the coming days.

