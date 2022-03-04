US VP Kamala Harris mocked over simplistic answer on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris was heavily criticized this week after she gave a simplistic answer when asked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked to break down in “layman’s terms” what was going on in Ukraine and how it could impact people in the US, Harris mentioned Ukraine being a “country in Europe,” existing next to “another country called Russia.”

“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong,” Harris said in comments during a morning talk show on Tuesday.

If you’re confused about what’s going on in Ukraine and have an IQ of 14, Kamala Harris is here for you: pic.twitter.com/7mhxGpujhv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 1, 2022

According to Merriam-Webster, a layman is an individual who does not belong to a particular profession or who is not an expert in some field.

“This gives me so much anxiety,” conservative columnist Meghan McCain tweeted. “This is like how my 16-year-old niece would answer this question,” the daughter of the late US senator John McCain said.

This gives me so much anxiety.



This is like how my 16 year old niece would answer this question. https://t.co/xPAtILo41Y — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 1, 2022

Harris has been at the center of controversy multiple times throughout her stint as vice president. US media have published several reports about the low morale of her staff and those working with her.

President Joe Biden has tasked her with, among other things, tackling the border crisis along the southern border with Mexico. She has faced heavy criticism over the little progress seen in the flow of illegal migrants into the US.

