France accuses Britain of ‘lack of humanity’ in aiding Ukraine refugees: Letter

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks in Paris, France December 10, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool via Reuters)
A file photo shows French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks in Paris, France December 10, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool via Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP

Published: Updated:

France on Saturday accused Britain of an inadequate response and lacking humanity in assisting Ukrainian refugees who are seeking to join family in the UK from the French Channel port of Calais.

The response of the UK is “completely unsuitable” and shows a “lack of humanity” toward refugees who are often “in distress,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a letter to British counterpart Priti Patel seen by AFP, urging London to set up a proper consular presence in Calais to issue visas.

