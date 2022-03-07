.
US says it may become harder to transport arms to Ukraine in the coming days

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster delivers a cargo for 2nd Cavalry Regiment of US Army at Kuchyna Air base on February 17, 2022, as US troops arrived in Slovakia for the planned NATO drill Saber Strike 22. (AFP)
US says it may become harder to transport arms to Ukraine in the coming days

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday it may become harder to transport arms to Ukraine in the coming days.

“It is critical that what we send in is what (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy asks for. He knows what his military needs,” she said at a briefing in Madrid, as part of a week-long trip to visit Turkey, Spain and North Africa.

“That may become harder in the coming days and we'll have to find other ways to handle it,” she added without providing further details.

Russia announced new humanitarian corridors on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an “immoral stunt.”

Russia calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation”. It denies attacking civilian areas and says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

