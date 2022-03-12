Russia says it could target western arms supplies to Ukraine
Russia on Saturday said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing since late February.
“We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state television.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He said Moscow had warned “about the consequences of the thoughtless transfer to Ukraine of weapons like man-portable air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems and so on.”
Ryabkov said Washington had not taken Moscow’s warnings seriously and added that Russia and the US were not holding any “negotiation processes” on Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24 and said he aims to “de-Nazify” the country.
Moscow has been hit by a barrage of international sanctions since Putin sent in troops.
Read more:
Russia continues push toward Kyiv, keeps up siege of other cities
Biden bans US imports of Russia's seafood, vodka, diamonds
-
Russia continues push toward Kyiv, keeps up siege of other citiesRussian forces appeared to make progress from the northeast in their slow fight toward Ukraine’s capital, while tanks and artillery pounded places ... World News
-
Biden bans US imports of Russia's seafood, vodka, diamondsUS President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday, downgrading trade ties with Moscow and banning the import of Russian alcohol, ... World News
-
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking InstagramRussian regulators said Friday that internet users will be blocked from accessing Instagram because it’s being used to call for violence against ... World News