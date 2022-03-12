Russia says it could target western arms supplies to Ukraine  

Russia on Saturday said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing since late February.



“We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state television.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He said Moscow had warned “about the consequences of the thoughtless transfer to Ukraine of weapons like man-portable air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems and so on.”



Ryabkov said Washington had not taken Moscow’s warnings seriously and added that Russia and the US were not holding any “negotiation processes” on Ukraine.



President Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24 and said he aims to “de-Nazify” the country.



Moscow has been hit by a barrage of international sanctions since Putin sent in troops.



Read more:



Russia continues push toward Kyiv, keeps up siege of other cities

Biden bans US imports of Russia's seafood, vodka, diamonds

Advertisement

Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram