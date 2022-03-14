Chernobyl nuclear plant power line damaged by Russian forces: Grid operator
A high-voltage power line to Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant was damaged by Russian forces not long after electricity supplies were restored to the facility, grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the damage, but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs.
Ukrenergo did not produce evidence of the damage or the actions of the Russian forces and Reuters was unable to independently verify the extent of the damage or the cause of it.
Russian forces occupied the plant soon after invading Ukraine on February 24.
Read more:
Ukraine war must end, Russia’s fertilizer and coal king says
Russia, Ukraine to resume conflict talks Monday
Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion: Reports
-
Ukraine war must end, Russia’s fertilizer and coal king saysThe war in Ukraine is a tragedy that must be stopped or there will be a global food crisis, as fertilizer prices worldwide are already too high for ... World News
-
Russia, Ukraine to resume conflict talks MondayConflict talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume Monday, negotiators and the Kremlin have said, after both sides hailed progress at earlier ... World News
-
Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion: ReportsRussia has asked China for military equipment since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, ... World News