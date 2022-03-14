.
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 10, 2022 shows a close-up view of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv are ready to work with the UN atomic watchdog to ensure nuclear safety, its head said on March 10, as Ukraine has lost all communications with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (AFP)
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 10, 2022 shows a close-up view of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine. (AFP)

Chernobyl nuclear plant power line damaged by Russian forces: Grid operator

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A high-voltage power line to Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant was damaged by Russian forces not long after electricity supplies were restored to the facility, grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement on Monday.

It did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the damage, but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs.

Ukrenergo did not produce evidence of the damage or the actions of the Russian forces and Reuters was unable to independently verify the extent of the damage or the cause of it.

Russian forces occupied the plant soon after invading Ukraine on February 24.

