Three journalists killed in war: Ukraine lawmaker  

Three journalists have been killed and more than 30 others wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor on February 24, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights chief said Tuesday.



“At least 35 journalists have become victims” of Russian forces, including three who died, Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram.



US reporter Brent Renaud was shot dead on Sunday in a frontline suburb of Kyiv. Ukrainian journalist Evgeny Sakun died in a strike on a Kyiv television tower and Viktor Dudar, another Ukrainian, died in fighting close to the southern port city of Mykolaiv, she said.



A number of journalists, including British, Danish and Swiss reporters, were injured by shots “intentionally fired by the enemy,” Denisova said.



“The enemy is also trying to destroy Ukraine’s audiovisual infrastructures,” she added, saying shots had been fired at television towers in the cities of Kyiv, Lutsk and Rivne.



Russian forces hit the television tower outside Rivne on Monday, killing nine people and wounding another nine, Ukrainian local authorities said.



