.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s Lavrov says any Putin-Zelenskyy meeting should be to seal specific deal

  • Font
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Lavrov says any Putin-Zelenskyy meeting should be to seal specific deal

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Russia said on Wednesday there were no obstacles to a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but that such a meeting would only take place to seal a specific agreement.

“There are no obstacles to the organization of such a meeting with the understanding that it would not be just for its own sake; it would have to seal concrete agreements which are currently being worked out by the two delegations,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lavrov said the delegations were meeting via video conference.

Read more: Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals, says peace deal must offer security

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More